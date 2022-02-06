First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $43.67 on Friday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $50.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

