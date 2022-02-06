First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 643,205 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.50% of First Hawaiian worth $18,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,822,000 after buying an additional 113,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,194,000 after buying an additional 750,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,430,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,229,000 after buying an additional 371,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,545,000 after buying an additional 2,002,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,487,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,506,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHB. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of FHB opened at $28.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.73%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

