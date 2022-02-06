First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 7.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,711,000 after buying an additional 453,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 698,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after buying an additional 36,164 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLB. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

