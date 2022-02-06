First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 236 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 24.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 376.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 19.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 29.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM opened at $91.53 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.43 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

