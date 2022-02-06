First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.95.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $71.00 on Thursday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 24.1% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 15.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 247.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 93,258 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after buying an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

