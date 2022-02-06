First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Shares Up 0.6%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.24 and last traded at $106.54. 36,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 88,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

