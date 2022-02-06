First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO) Trading 2.2% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.37 and last traded at $35.14. 266,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 231,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.