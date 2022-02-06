FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPMI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. FluoroPharma Medical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

FluoroPharma Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPMI)

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology. It focuses on the development of breakthrough positron emission tomography imaging agents for the efficient detection and assessment of acute and chronic forms of coronary artery disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FluoroPharma Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FluoroPharma Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.