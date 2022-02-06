Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £163.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a £163.50 ($219.82) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a £156.74 ($210.73) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £170 ($228.56) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £175 ($235.28) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($201.67) to £155 ($208.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £162.70 ($218.75).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £105.80 ($142.24) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £110.61 and its 200-day moving average price is £127.04. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 9,912 ($133.26) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($264.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.