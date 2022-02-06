Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

FTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $435.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.32.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock opened at $314.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.19 and a 200-day moving average of $313.89. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $152.00 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.