Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $305.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.32.

Fortinet stock opened at $314.33 on Friday. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $152.00 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

