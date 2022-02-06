Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.93.

Shares of FTV opened at $64.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

