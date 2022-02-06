Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73-5.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.77 billion.Fortive also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-0.69 EPS.
Several research firms have issued reports on FTV. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.93.
Fortive stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.
In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortive (FTV)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.