Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73-5.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.77 billion.Fortive also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-0.69 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTV. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.93.

Fortive stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

