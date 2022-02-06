Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Fortive also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.93.

FTV opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76. Fortive has a 1-year low of $63.04 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

