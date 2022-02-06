Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $33.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

FTAI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 38,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

