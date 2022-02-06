Founders Financial Alliance LLC Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.3% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $229.07 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

