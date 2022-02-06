Founders Financial Alliance LLC Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Target by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 23,462.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 315,566 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Target by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 894,649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $216,272,000 after purchasing an additional 323,117 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 198,665 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55,783 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $214.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.13. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.