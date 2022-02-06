Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 987 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 126,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,395,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 32,765.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 501,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,197,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Shares of C opened at $66.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.