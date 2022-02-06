Founders Financial Alliance LLC Raises Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 149.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%.

