FourThought Financial LLC Acquires 3,655 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on OZK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OZK opened at $47.85 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.