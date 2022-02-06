FourThought Financial LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

GIS stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

