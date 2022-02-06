FourThought Financial LLC Has $418,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $414.39 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.37 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.70.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

