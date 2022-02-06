FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 440 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,249,000 after acquiring an additional 310,455 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 962,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,755,000 after buying an additional 510,692 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 199,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

CL stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,739 shares of company stock valued at $8,075,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

