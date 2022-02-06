FourThought Financial LLC Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Amundi purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Water Works by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after acquiring an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,133,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $155.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.78.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

