Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 418,828 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 418,828 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.38% of BorgWarner worth $246,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.