Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,106,991 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,445,159 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.76% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $361,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.