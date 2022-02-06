Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 3,167 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Nasdaq worth $388,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,817,000 after purchasing an additional 79,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 514,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $178.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.31 and a 200 day moving average of $196.32. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.57 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.