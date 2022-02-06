Franklin Resources Inc. Has $331.49 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,013,294 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,838 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.28% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $331,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $12,775,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,387,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,025,000 after acquiring an additional 66,714 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,933 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.6958 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.