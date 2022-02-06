Franklin Resources Inc. Has $331.49 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,013,294 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,838 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.28% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $331,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $12,775,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,387,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,025,000 after acquiring an additional 66,714 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,933 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.6958 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.