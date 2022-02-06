Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,050 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Illinois Tool Works worth $261,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.36 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

