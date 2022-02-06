Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,775,495 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 438,170 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $383,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,160,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,106,991 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,575,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

Shares of FCX opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $46.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

