FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FREY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth $122,578,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth $34,545,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth $28,398,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth $20,665,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth $12,184,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FREY traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 686,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,450. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.08.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

