Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ (FUSN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management restated their buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

