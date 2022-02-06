FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Issued By Raymond James

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Western Forest Products in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of WEF opened at C$1.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.04. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$2.58. The stock has a market cap of C$679.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$352.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.34%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

