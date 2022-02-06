FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Reduced by Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.98.

HBM opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 24.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 186,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $2,864,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 402,164 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,531 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 47,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

