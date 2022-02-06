FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capital Southwest Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.80.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $604.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 49,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 44,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.08%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

