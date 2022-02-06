Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 550 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SAP by 16.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SAP by 15.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day moving average is $140.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $119.04 and a 52-week high of $151.48.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

