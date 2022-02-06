Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 114,907 Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSAG. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $8,212,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 25.5% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,960 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSAG opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

