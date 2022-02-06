Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

H opened at $93.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.73. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on H. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

