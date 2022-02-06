Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 56,299 Shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,299 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Far Peak Acquisition worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,986,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,720,000 after acquiring an additional 753,953 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 702,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FPAC opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

