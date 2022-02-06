Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $70.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,909,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 2,004.9% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after buying an additional 668,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 565.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after buying an additional 346,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

GLPG stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,799. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $109.72.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Galapagos will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

