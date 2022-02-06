Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 9,000 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.33% of Daktronics worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $212.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $164.48 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

