Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 404.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 117.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

NYSE:SEE opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $70.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

