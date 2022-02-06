Geode Capital Management LLC Has $71.39 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,848,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,092,245 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Unum Group worth $71,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Unum Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

