Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 435,681 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,197,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $65,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of APG stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

