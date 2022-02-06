Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of The Ensign Group worth $66,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,621,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ENSG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock worth $456,598 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.