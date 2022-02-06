Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS)’s share price dropped 9.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 132,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 489,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.20 million and a P/E ratio of -10.18.
About Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS)
Read More
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.