Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

