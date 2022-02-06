GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) Shares Bought by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) by 1,731.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in GoHealth by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GoHealth by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GoHealth by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GOCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

GOCO opened at $2.42 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $776.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.05.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoHealth Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.