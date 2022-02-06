Goldcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.88 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and $77,292.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.00297212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001931 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,856,040 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

