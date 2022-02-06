Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) versus Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Financial Survey

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 70.76% 13.20% 6.48%

Dividends

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Goldman Sachs BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Goldman Sachs BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $172.96 million 11.96 $176.11 million $2.45 8.29

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.8% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes. Its investments include airport revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, hospital revenue bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, and short term investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index and Lipper CE General & Insured Municipal Debt Funds (Leveraged) Average. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund was formed on February 26, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

